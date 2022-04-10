Traffic slow on A1(M) near Wakefield following crash this afternoon

Traffic is moving slowly southbound on the A1M this afternoon following a crash between J39 (Darrington) and J40 (Ferrybridge).

By Richard Beecham
Sunday, 10th April 2022, 5:06 pm

Shortly after the incident, highways officers confirmed that, following a blockage earlier this afternoon, lane one has reopened near Barnsdale Bar following an earlier collision. At one point, there was around 2.5 miles of congestion on approach to the lane closure causing delays of 15 mins above normal journey time.

The incident took place between J39 and 40 of the A1(M).
