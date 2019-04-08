Traffic chaos near Leeds after crash on M606

Huge queues are already building up south of Bradford after a serious crash on the M606

Emergency services are at the scene and West Yorkshire Police are advising people to avoid the area and expect significant delays.

The M606 northbound is closed at the Euroway turn off and so is Mayo Avenue eastboudn from Manchester road to Staithgate roundabout.

Arriva Yorkshire said on Facebook: "Traffic is already blocking Mayo Avenue on to Manchester Road all the way up to Odsal Top and there is long tail back of traffic from Oakenshaw to the Chain Bar roundabout already."

West Yorkshire Police said on Twitter: "We will provide an update re the M606 northbound closure at the Euroway turn off as soon as possible but closures are likely to remain in place for some time."

