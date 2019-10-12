Traffic chaos and bus delays in Leeds after crash on Kirkstall Road
There is traffic chaos in Leeds this afternoon after a crash on Kirkstall Road (A65).
Saturday, 12th October 2019, 14:50 pm
Updated
Saturday, 12th October 2019, 15:33 pm
Two vehicles were thought to be involved in the collision at 1.45pm near the Cardigan Fields Retail Park at the junction with Weaver Street.
West Yorkshire Police say there is not believed to be any serious injuries.
The crash blocked the A65 in both directions, causing heavy traffic which is backing up towards the city centre.
Bus services 33 and 34 are delayed by over 20 minutes.
First Bus tweeted: "Due to an RTC on Kirkstall Road, Weaver Street, the road is partially blocked in both directions.
"Due to this delays are expected. The 33 and 34 buses are affected.
"We are sorry for the inconvenience this may cause."