Wortley Curve: Network Rail issues statement after £47k purchase of disused Leeds railway
A disused stretch of Leeds railway has been bought at auction by Network Rail.
and live on Freeview channel 276
The Wortley Curve, that connected the Wakefield to Leeds line to the Bradford to Leeds line, closed in 1985 and went up for auction at the end of January.
Originally priced at £15,000, the three-acre strip of land sold for £47,000 - more than three times the guide price.
The mystery bidder was later confirmed as Network Rail who said they were discussing plans for its future use.
A spokesperson said: "We can confirm that Network Rail has purchased the land at the former Wortley Curve.
"Plans for the future usage of the site continue to be discussed internally and with stakeholders."
There have been calls in recent years for the line to be re-instated, as it would allow trains to travel from Bradford to Wakefield without having to pass through Leeds central station.
The English Regional Transport Association, previously led calls for West Yorkshire Mayor Tracy Brabin, Prime Minister Rishi Sunak and Bradford and Leeds City Councils to save the route.
The West Yorkshire Combined Authority are said to be in discussions with Network Rail to "explore the opportunity".