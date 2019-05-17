Woman taken to hospital after three-car crash near Cross Gates train station Leeds

Have your say

A woman has been taken to hospital after a crash on the Leeds Outer Ring Road.

A woman had to be cut out of her white Seat after it overturned on the A6120 close to the junction with Kingswear Parade just before 3pm.

Yorkshire Ambulance Service said three cars were involved in the crash.

They sent two ambulances with a clinical responder and a hazardous area response to the scene, before taking the woman to Leeds General Infirmary.

Her condition is not known at this time.

The road was closed for around an hour, causing delays to traffic and several buses to divert. The road reopened at around 4pm.

Bus operator Metro said it had a 'huge impact' on all services in the wider area.

West Yorkshire Fire and Rescue service crews from Killingbeck and Leeds attended the incident.