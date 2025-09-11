This Supergrid transformer will be delivered on Sunday 14 September | National Grid

A Supergrid transformer will be delivered via Yorkshire’s roads including M62 and M1 (M) this weekend.

There will be rolling road closures as the 200-tonne transformer will be delivered from Goole Docks on a specialist vehicle over 80 metres long under police escort and at low speed.

The transformer, the third to be delivered to Monk Fryston, will travel along the road network via the M62 westbound, A1(M) northbound and A63 before arriving at Monk Fryston Substation on Rawfield Lane.

The delivery has been carefully planned with the police and highways agencies to ensure disruption is kept to a minimum. Disruption is expected as a rolling road closure will be in place for parts of the convoy’s journey, and temporary parking restrictions may be required.

Additionally, temporary alterations to items such as road signs and street furniture may have to be made at some locations to enable the convoy to complete its journey. Our thanks go to local communities for their support and understanding while we undertake this vital work.

This is the fifth in a total of eight supergrid transformers to be delivered to substations under construction in Monk Fryston and Overton.

The delivery is the latest milestone in National Grid’s Yorkshire Green project, part of a package of improvement works to upgrade and reinforce the network in the area.

Transformers play a vital role in helping to ensure the UK continues to enjoy safe and reliable energy supplies, stepping voltage up or down so electricity can be efficiently transmitted from power generators or safely distributed to homes and businesses via regional networks.

Overton and Monk Fryston substations will each receive four supergrid transformers, with further deliveries scheduled to take place in the coming months. Previous deliveries to Monk Fryston took place on 17 August and 7 September.