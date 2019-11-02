This is when new parking charges will be introduced at Leeds Bradford Airport

The airport said it was implementing the new fees on Monday November 4 to cut down on congestion at peak times.

The short stay car park charge will increase from £7 to £10 for one hour.

The terminal front express car park, closest to the entrance, will remain at £3 but for a reduced 10 minute period. Stays of 30 minutes or longer will remain at £9.

Leeds Bradford Airport.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

But there will be a recirculation charge - for drivers who re-enter the car park - at the terminal front express car park and one hour free car park, which is a short walk from the airport terminal.

Electric car drivers will now be able to use the terminal front express car park for free for up to an hour.

In a statement, the airport said: "We have had to make these changes to address issues surrounding the operational efficiency of the car parks which resulted in congestion at peak times

"We have notified passengers of the changes through updated signage at our car parks and on our website.

"LBA, like all airports across the UK, regularly reviews its car parking policy to make sure it remains competitive."