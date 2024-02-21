Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Overnight closures on the A1 motorway near Leeds will get underway this week as work on the Wentbridge Viaduct moves onto its next phase.

The closures will run from 8pm to 6am, from tomorrow (Thursday, February 22) until March 8. Closures will be in both directions, but not at the same time. During the day, the A1 will be open under a contraflow system.

This will allow the contraflow currently in place between Barnsdale Bar and Ferrybridge, to be moved and enable essential work to switch from the A1 southbound to the northbound carriageway.

Overnight closures on the Wentbridge Viaduct will get underway this week. Ppctures: Google/National Highways

National Highways hopes to further reduce the impact of the work on road users and residents, by bringing forward further maintenance and repair work to take place between March 1 - 8.

The work will be carried out at the same time as the traffic switch-over. The additional overnight closures will allow for resurfacing work, road marking, new signage, an upgraded weather station, drainage cleaning, vegetation clearance and litter picking between Barnsdale Bar and the viaduct.

A single overnight closure is also scheduled for March 20. All work is subject to weather conditions.

Work began to renew the waterproofing and surfacing on the viaduct, a Grade II-listed structure carrying the A1 over the River Went, in February 2023.

Drivers are recommended to stay on the motorway network where possible using the M62 and M18 for both northbound and southbound journeys.

Southbound traffic to use the M62 and M18

Northbound diversion - traffic on A1 up to Wadworth (junction 35) - leave junction 35 onto M18 and M62 to Ferrybridge Interchange.

Northbound high-sided vehicles, traffic north of Wadworth (junction 35) - leave A1 at Barnsdale Bar onto A6201 and onto A628 re-joining A1 from the A645 via Ferrybridge Interchange. The Environmental Weight Restriction for HGVs (Heavy Goods Vehicles) on A628 Ackworth has been revoked during overnight closures of the A1. This is due to height restrictions on an alternate route.

Northbound diversion, traffic north of Wadworth (junction 35) - leave A1 at Barnsdale Bar onto A639, re-joining A1 from the A645 via Ferrybridge Interchange. There are height restrictions on this route.