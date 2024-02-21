Wattle Syke roundabout: Full listed diversions as A1(M) Leeds motorway junction to shut for resurfacing work
and live on Freeview channel 276
Wattle Syke roundabout, located just off the A1(M) outside Wetherby, will be closed for a period of evening closures from Monday, March 11 to Friday March, 15.
The route will be closed between 6pm to midnight each evening to allowing for resurfacing works to take place.
A spokesperson for Leeds City Council said: “This resurfacing work at Wattle Syke roundabout is needed as part of our highways maintenance programme.
"The work will take place on consecutive evenings when traffic levels are lower, with route diversions in place and all efforts being made to limit the impact of this maintenance being undertaken."
To facilitate the works a full closure of the roundabout and approaches is required, which affects Boston Road, West Woods Road, Wattle Syke and the A1(M).
The following diversions are planned:
- Wattlesyke, Wetherby Road, Privas Way, Hudson way, Sandbeck Approach, A1M, Grange Moor Roundabout and vice versa.
- Boston Road, Privas Way, Hudson Way, Sandbeck Approach, A1M, Grange Moor Roundabout and vice versa.
- West Woods Road, Thorner Road, Thorner Lane, Bramham Lane, Jewitt Lane, Main St, Wattlesyke and vice versa.
The roundabout has previously faced criticism over the quality of the road surface, with councillor Alan Lamb, Wetherby ward, describing it as one of the worst road surfaces in Leeds.