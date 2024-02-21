Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Wattle Syke roundabout, located just off the A1(M) outside Wetherby, will be closed for a period of evening closures from Monday, March 11 to Friday March, 15.

The route will be closed between 6pm to midnight each evening to allowing for resurfacing works to take place.

Wattle Syke roundabout will be closed for a period of evening closures in March. Picture: Jonathan Gawthorpe

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Yorkshire Evening Post, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

A spokesperson for Leeds City Council said: “This resurfacing work at Wattle Syke roundabout is needed as part of our highways maintenance programme.

"The work will take place on consecutive evenings when traffic levels are lower, with route diversions in place and all efforts being made to limit the impact of this maintenance being undertaken."

To facilitate the works a full closure of the roundabout and approaches is required, which affects Boston Road, West Woods Road, Wattle Syke and the A1(M).

The following diversions are planned:

Wattlesyke, Wetherby Road, Privas Way, Hudson way, Sandbeck Approach, A1M, Grange Moor Roundabout and vice versa. Boston Road, Privas Way, Hudson Way, Sandbeck Approach, A1M, Grange Moor Roundabout and vice versa. West Woods Road, Thorner Road, Thorner Lane, Bramham Lane, Jewitt Lane, Main St, Wattlesyke and vice versa.