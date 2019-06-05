Watch the moment a group of horses bring traffic to a standstill on Leeds street

Have your say

This is the shocking moment a group of horses brought traffic to a standstill on a busy Leeds road.

Around 15 horses broke free on Gelderd Road in Leeds late last night.

Horses being rounded up on Gelderd Road last night.

One driver, who wished to remain anonymous, said: “I was driving down Gelderd Road towards work on night shift.

“It must have been about 10.15pm.

“I saw a lot of horses in the distance.

“Two or three men were trying to round the horses up.

“Two young lads around ages 11 or 12 were trying to help too.

“I think they managed to do so pretty quickly

“They tried blocking the road with a car and a van at one point to stop the horses going past.

“The traffic had to stop.”

A group of men arrived and blocked the road in an attempt to round up the group before they were finally caught.

It is not clear where the horses had escaped from.