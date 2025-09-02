Warning 'still more to do' to keep people safe on Leeds' roads

Councilllor Jonathan Pryor said more work still needs to be done to bring down the number of people killed or injured on Leeds’ roads. | Bruce Rollinson

Safety chiefs have revealed the number of people killed or seriously injured on Leeds’ roads has reduced over the last three years.

New figures show that the number of casualties on the city’s roads has reduced from an average of 47 people a month in 2022 to 30 in 2025.

And road safety chiefs have claimed a number of new initiatives have helped to bring that number down including implementing 20mph zones around schools and residential zones as well as reviewing and creating community concern mobile speed camera sites in 79 locations in Leeds.

The move comes as the city hosted its Vision Zero conference which was launched in 2022 but council chiefs have warned there is still more work to be done.

Coun Jonathan Pryor, deputy leader and executive member for economy, transport and sustainable development, said: “Over the past three years, we’ve worked closely with our partners to deliver initiatives such as rolling out 20mph zones around all our schools, providing vital road safety training to 40,000 children each year, and strategically installing average speed cameras across the city.

“These collective efforts are already having an impact, with deaths and serious injuries on our roads falling.

“But we know there is still much more to do.

“The new action plan will build on the progress we’ve made so far, continuing to focus on making our roads safer for everyone and moving us closer to our goal of eliminating deaths and serious injuries by 2040.”

More than 91,000 road safety sessions have been delivered to young people across the city with a series of workshops for new and young drivers as well as a project targeting older drivers.

There have also been several road safety schemes completed including on Regent Street, and significant projects to improve safety for active travel on Balm Road, the A6120 Ring Road, in Farsley, and some junctions around the city centre.

The new action plan launching later this year will set out the city’s road safety priorities for the next three years.