Wakefield: Cyclist suffers life-threatening injuries in Wakefield crash involving lamp post

Police are appealing for witnesses after a serious road traffic crash left man with life-threatening injuries.

By Dennis Morton
Published 4th Sep 2023, 10:24 BST
Updated 4th Sep 2023, 10:34 BST

West Yorkshire Police's roads policing officers are appealing for a witnesses after an incident in Wakefield on Sunday in which a male cyclist suffered life-threatening injuries.

Shortly after 4.55PM on Sunday (September 3), a man on an electric-powered bicycle collided with a lamppost on a footpath on the A6195 Neil Fox Way in Wakefield.

Police are appealing for witnesses after a man collided with a lamppost on Neil Fox Way on Sunday. Picture by Google
No other vehicles were involved and the man, in his 60s, was taken to hospital with serious head injuries.

Police is asking anyone who may have witnessed the incident, particularly passing motorists who may have dashcam footage, to contact West Yorkshire Police’s Roads Policing Unit by calling 101 or go online at www.westyorkshire.police.uk/101livechat quoting reference 1331 of 3/9. 

