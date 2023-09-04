Police are appealing for witnesses after a serious road traffic crash left man with life-threatening injuries.

West Yorkshire Police's roads policing officers are appealing for a witnesses after an incident in Wakefield on Sunday in which a male cyclist suffered life-threatening injuries.

Shortly after 4.55PM on Sunday (September 3), a man on an electric-powered bicycle collided with a lamppost on a footpath on the A6195 Neil Fox Way in Wakefield.

Police are appealing for witnesses after a man collided with a lamppost on Neil Fox Way on Sunday. Picture by Google

No other vehicles were involved and the man, in his 60s, was taken to hospital with serious head injuries.