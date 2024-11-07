Undercliffe Old Road Bradford: 10-year-old boy seriously injured after crash in West Yorkshire
Police are investigating the serious road traffic collision involving a vehicle and a child pedestrian on Undercliffe Old Road, Bradford.
Officers were called at 8.19pm last night (Wednesday, November 6) by Yorkshire Ambulance Service to reports a 10-year-old boy had received serious injuries from the collision.
A West Yorkshire Police spokesperson said: “The 10-year-old was taken to hospital with serious but not believed to be life threatening injuries.
“The driver of the grey Mercedes, a 21-year-old man, was arrested at the scene for driving whilst unfit through drugs. He’s been released pending further enquiries.”
Enquiries remain ongoing into the collision.
Anyone who witnessed the collision is asked to contact police via 101 or the online 101LiveChat quoting crime reference 13240606314.