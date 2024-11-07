A 10-year-old boy has been left seriously injured after a crash in West Yorkshire.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Yorkshire Evening Post, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Police are investigating the serious road traffic collision involving a vehicle and a child pedestrian on Undercliffe Old Road, Bradford.

Officers were called at 8.19pm last night (Wednesday, November 6) by Yorkshire Ambulance Service to reports a 10-year-old boy had received serious injuries from the collision.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The incident occurred on on Undercliffe Old Road, Bradford. | Google

A West Yorkshire Police spokesperson said: “The 10-year-old was taken to hospital with serious but not believed to be life threatening injuries.

“The driver of the grey Mercedes, a 21-year-old man, was arrested at the scene for driving whilst unfit through drugs. He’s been released pending further enquiries.”

Enquiries remain ongoing into the collision.

Anyone who witnessed the collision is asked to contact police via 101 or the online 101LiveChat quoting crime reference 13240606314.