UCI Road World Championships 2019 in Leeds: Road closures, route, bus diversions and best places to watch

The UCI Road Cycling World Championships reaches its climax in Leeds on Sunday as the men's elite road race gets underway in the city centre.

Riders will set off from Leeds city centre at 8.40am, making their way up through Woodhouse and Headingley before the race proper starts in Cookridge Lane.

The women's elite road race in Harrogate on Saturday (Photo: Gerard Binks).

Here's everything you need to know:

The route

Leeds (neutral start)

Cookridge Lane (actual start)

Otley - Ilkley - Addingham - Skipton - Rylestone - Kilnsey - Kettlewell - Kidstones - Aysgarth - Hawes - Buttertubs - Gunnerside - Grinton - Leyburn - Middleham - East Witton - Masham - West Tanfield - Ripon - Wormald Green - Ripley - Killinghall

Then eight laps in Harrogate town centre.

Best places to watch

Leeds city centre: a great chance to see the riders up close as they head off.

Cookridge Lane: See the riders jostle for position as the race properly gets underway

Otley and Ilkley: Expect big crowds and a great atmosphere in these two big cyling towns.

Cray and Kidstones Pass: This tough climb means the riders will be going slower, so you'll see more of the action.

Buttertubs: This famous Yorkshire climb will be popular, but there's plenty of room

Grinton Moor: The same goes for Grinton Moor, which was very popular in 2014's Tour de France Grand Depart. Look out for the new bridge which has replaced the one which washed away in July.

Harrogate : The fan zone is showing live racing all day, with food and drink on offer - and of course, the finish line - but be sure to get there early for a good spot.

Bus diversions

The following services through Leeds City Centre are affected from start of service until around 1pm:

5 Halton Moor: This service will terminate at King Street, stop W4 and start towards Halton Moor from Leeds City Square, stop P5 (45010912). This service will NOT stop at Calverley St, stop Y11, Woodhouse Lane, stop L5 and Albion St, stop J6

11A Cross Gates: Towards Cross Gates, this service will start from Leeds Infirmary St, stand C (45025318) and will NOT stop at Great George St, stop B and Merrion St, stop F

14 Pudsey: Towards Leeds City Centre, this service will NOT stop on Westgate, stop Y1. Towards Pudsey, this service will stop at normal stops from Park Row, stop P4

15 Old Farnley: Towards Leeds City Centre, this service will NOT stop on Westgate, stop Y2.b Towards Old Farnley, this service will stop at normal stops from Park Row, stop P4

19 19A Garforth-Ireland Wood/Tinshill: Towards Garforth, these services will divert between Park Lane and Boar Lane, NOT stopping at Westgate, stop Y1 and The Headrow, stop Y5. These services will make an extra stop at Infirmary Street, stand D (45025319) before Boar Lane, stop P6 (45024834) and run their normal routes.

Towards Ireland Wood and Tinshill, buses will divert between Infirmary Street, stop D (45025319) and Park Lane Leeds City College (45010947). These services will NOT stop The Headrow, stop Y10

27 Guiseley 28 Adel: Buses will run non-stop between Leeds Bishopgate Street, stop Z1 (45011026) and Leeds University stop D (45011385). These services will NOT be stopping at Calverley Street, stop A, Great George St, stop C and Woodhouse Lane, stop L2

33 34 Otley: These services will divert between Leeds City Bus Station and Wellington Street, stop S3 (45013156) via Boar Lane, also stopping at Boar Lane, stop T8 (45010688 - near Trinity Leeds). These services will NOT be stopping at The Headrow, stop H9 and Park Row, stop P1

42 Old Farnley-Oakwood: Towards Old Farnley, the service will divert between North Street and Wellington Street, NOTstopping at The Headrow, stops H5 and P4 and Park Row, stop P4.

This service will stop instead at Vicar Lane, stop M2 (45010678 - near Victoria Gate). Towards Oakwood, this service will stop at normal stops in the City Centre

49 Monkswood Gate-Bramley 50 50A Seacroft-Horsforth: Towards Seacroft/Monkswood Gate, these services are diverted between Park Lane Leeds City College (stop 45010970) and York Street, stop F5 (45014781) NOT stopping at Westgate, stop Y2, Calverley St, stop A, Great George Street, stop C and Vicar Lane, stop M3. These services will run via Boar Lane also stopping at Boar Lane, stop T1 (45012654 - near Trinity Leeds)

Towards Bramley/Horsforth, these services will divert between Eastgate, stop G5 (45029641) and Park Lane Leeds City College (4501947) and will NOT be stopping at The Headrow, stops H7 and Y10. These services will run via Vicar Lane and Boar Lane, also stopping at Boar Lane, stop T8 (45010688 - near Trinity Leeds)

60 Keighley 508 Halifax

These services will divert between Leeds City Bus Station and Wellington Street, stop S3 (45013156) via Boar Lane. These services will NOT be stopping at The Headrow, stop H9 and Park Row, stop P1

72 X6 Bradford: Towards Leeds City Centre and Bradford buses will be diverted via Leeds Inner Ring Road starting and terminating at Eastgate, stop G6 (45029640 - near John Lewis's). These services will NOT be stopping at Westgate Y1, Great George St, stop B, Merrion Street, stop D, The Headrow, stop H8 and Y10

163 166 168 Castleford

These services will come from Castleford stop at Eastgate, G5 (45029641 - near John Lewis's) and run via Vicar Lane, Boar Lane and East Parade to terminate at Park Row, stop R8 (45024000) NOT stopping on The Headrow, stop R4. Buses towards Castleford will run their normal route.

757 Leeds Bradford Airport: Towards Leeds City Centre buses will NOT stop at Westgate, stop Y2, The Headrow, stop Y5 and Park Row, stop P1. The service will still stop at Leeds City Square, stop P5 for Leeds Rail Station. Buses will stop at normal stops from Leeds City Bus Station towards Leeds Bradford Airport

X26 X27 Thorpe Park/Garforth: From Leeds Infirmary Street, stop D (45025319) buses will NOT stop at Great George St, stop B or Merrion Street, stop F due to this event.

Road closures

These roads will be closed between 8.30am and 9.40am for the men's elite road race.

There will be a no stopping/towing zone in place all day.

Park Lane - from Westgate to Hanover Way

Hanover Way - the whole road will be closed

Woodhouse Square - from Hanover Way to Clarendon Road

Clarendon Road - from Woodhouse Square to A660 Woodhouse Lane

A660 Woodhouse Lane - from Clarendon Road to Headingley Lane

A660 Headingley Lane - the whole road will be closed.

A660 Otley Road - from Headingley Lane to Otley Old Road

Otley Old Road - from Otley Road to Cookridge lane

Cookridge Lane - the whole road will be closed

Otley Old Road - Cookridge Lane to East Chevin Road

East Chevin Road - the whole road is closed

Gay Lane - the whole road is closed

Bondgate - the whole road is closed

Kirkgate - the whole road is closed

A659 Westgate - the whole road is closed

A659 Piper Lane - the whole road is closed

A659 Bradford Road - from Piper Lane to A660 Ilkley Road

A660 llkley Road - Bradford Road to the boundary with Bradford

Additional road closures for race and crowd safety in place from 12am to 12pm:

Park Lane - from Burley Street to Westgate

Westgate - the whole road is closed

The Headrow - from Westgate to Albion Street

Park Square East - from Park Square North to The Headrow

Great George Street - from Portland Street to Dudley Way

Calverley Street - from The Headrow to Portland Street

East Parade - from South Parade to The Headrow

Cookridge Street - from The Headrow to Portland Gate

Oxford Place -- the whole road is closed

Alexander Street - the whole road is closed

Park Row - from The Headrow to South Parade

Park Row - from Northbound at lnfirmary Street

Rossington Street - the whole road is closed

Percival Street - the whole road is closed

Vernon Street - the whole road is closed

St. Anne's Street - from The Light car park to Cookridge Street

Portland Crescent - the whole road is closed

Portland Gate - the whole road is closed

There will be an all-day no stopping/towing zone in place on Saturday 28 and Sunday 29 on Park Lane, Westgate, The Headrow, Great George Street, Calverley Street, East Parade, Portland Crescent, Portland Gate, Cookridge Street, Oxford Place, Alexander Street, Park Row, Rossington Street, Percival Street and Vernon Street.