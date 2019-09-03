Two buses stuck and services diverted as double parked cars block road in Leeds city centre

Have your say

Every bus service which serves a Leeds city centre road were diverted on Tuesday lunchtime after their route was blocked by double parked cars.

First West Yorkshire made the announcement at noon on Tuesday, September 3 that Call Lane is blocked due to double parked cars.

All buses are diverting southbound along Boar Lane, Mill Hill, Neville Street and Great Wilson Street.

Bus users are being warned to expect long delays.

Services being affected are:

2, 3, 3A

12, 13, 13A

47, 48

51, 52

A spokesman for First West Yorkshire said: "Call Lane currently blocked due to double parked vehicles.

"All buses diverted southbound along Boar Lane, Mill Hill, Neville Street and Great Wilson Street. Couple of buses currently stuck. Delays expected"