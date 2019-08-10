Trains from Leeds Station cancelled for second day to power failure

Have your say

Trains from Leeds were still being cancelled on Saturday as the country struggled with the after effects of a national power outage for a second day.

LNER issued an update on Saturday morning to announce several service cancellations because of the knock-on effects of a power cut thought to be caused by lightning.

The 3.15pm from Leeds services are cancelled, and passengers of all Leeds services are advised to check the latest travel information before travellig.

An LNER announcement said: "#LNERUpdate Due to the failure of the electricity supply yesterday, the following services are cancelled:

12:06 #KingsCross to #Newark

12:35 #KingsCross to #Leeds

13:54 #Newark to #KingsCross

15:15 #Leeds to #KingsCross

UPDATE: The 12.35pm has now been reinstated and WILL run as normal.

West Yorkshire Police have warned drivers to be careful as traffic lights went out across Leeds on Friday.

The contact centre tweeted: "Lots of reports in the CCC today of traffic lights not working.

"Seems to be nationwide! Please be careful out there."

Leeds Travel Info reported that traffic lights were out at the junction where Church Street meets with Butcher Lane and Commercial Road in Rothwell.

There are also reports of traffic lights all out at the junction where the B6159 Harehills Lane meets with Darfield Road in Harehills.