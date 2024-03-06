Trains between Leeds and London cancelled causing 'major disruption' as customers advised not to travel
It comes as a result of a fault with a signalling system, an operator has reported. It resulted in all lines between Grantham and Newark North Gate being blocked.
The disruption is expected to last until the end of the day.
A spokesperson for LNER said: "A fault with the signalling system between Grantham and Newark North Gate means that all lines are blocked. Trains running between these stations may be cancelled, severely delayed by up to 60 minutes or revised.
"Major disruption is expected until the end of the day."
They added: "Due to the severity of today's disruption and there currently being no estimate for lines to reopen, LNER are advising customers not to travel today, Wednesday 6 March. Ticket can be used throughout Thursday 7 March at no extra cost.
"If travelling tomorrow, we recommend making a seat reservation where possible."
The Yorkshire Evening Post will be bringing live updates on the disruption in the blog below -
Commuter chaos as Leeds trains cancelled and customers advised not to travel
Here are the trains that have been cancelled
So far, these are the Leeds trains that have been cancelled -
LNER is advising customers not to travel today
A signalling issue has resulted in train lines being blocked, resulting in the cancellation of a number of services today.
