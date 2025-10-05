Train travellers warned of replacement buses on Leeds service today
Work is being carried out between Weeton and Hornbeam Park which rail officials say will close those lines today (October 5).
Services impacted will be the LNER between London Kings Cross and Harrogate and the Northern network between Leeds and York.
Trains between London Kings Cross and Harrogate will start and terminate at Leeds.
The Northern service will run between Leeds and Horsforth and between Harrogate and York while replacement buses will operate between Horsforth and Harrogate.
Travellers are being urged by Network Rail to check their journeys and are advised to allow extra time because “replacement vehicles may be busier than usual”.