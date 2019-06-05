Train spotted travelling down Leeds motorway by bemused traffic cop identified

Have your say

A train spotted in a bemusing video travelling down the motorway has been identified.

West Yorkshire Police traffic cop Dave posted the video on June 4th of the unusual sight as he dealt with a collision.

Social media users jokingly compared the sighting to HS2 and Thomas the Tank Engine.

However, the roots of the steam engine have been uncovered.

Bahamas Locomotive Society, based in Keighley, revealed the train was built in 1938 in Leeds and was travelling to an open day in Derbyshire when spotted.

The engine took its name from Nun Low, the hill that was excavated to become Pindale Quarry.

Nunlow at the base.

Nunlow was originally used to bring in 350-ton trains of coal, gypsum and other goods, and take out 21 vans of bagged cement.

The train was deemed surplus to requirements in 1968 - more than 50 years ago.

A spokesperson for the company said: “This is our locomotive, Nunlow!

“She was built in 1938 by Huswell Clarke & Co of Leeds, for Hope Cement Works in Derbyshire.

“The video shows her travelling to/back from the cement works open day, just gone this weekend.

“The locomotive can normally be found at our home base at Ingrow!”