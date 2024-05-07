Armley Gyratory crash: Tragedy as man dies in Leeds after suffering 'medical episode' before collision

A man has died after suffering from a suspected medical episode before crashing his car in Leeds.
Charles Gray
By Charles Gray
Published 7th May 2024, 18:32 BST
At about 10.30am today (Tuesday), a silver Peugeot 307 collided with a barrier as it attempted to exit the Armley Gyratory on to Wellington Road. 

The driver, a 59-year-old man from Leeds, was taken to hospital but was sadly pronounced deceased a short time later.  

West Yorkshire Police have said that he is believed to have suffered a medical episode.

The car collided with a barrier as it attempted to exit the Armley Gyratory on to Wellington Road.

It is also believed that the 307 had been in a collision with a Peugeot Partner van on the A58 prior to it entering the Armley Gyratory. 

Anyone who witnessed the collision or who may have footage that will assist is asked to contact the Roads Policing Unit on 101, quoting log reference 462 of 7 May.

Officers would also be keen to speak to anyone who may have footage or dash cam that will assist with their enquiries.

