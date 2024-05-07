Watch more of our videos on Shots!

At about 10.30am today (Tuesday), a silver Peugeot 307 collided with a barrier as it attempted to exit the Armley Gyratory on to Wellington Road.

The driver, a 59-year-old man from Leeds, was taken to hospital but was sadly pronounced deceased a short time later.

West Yorkshire Police have said that he is believed to have suffered a medical episode.

It is also believed that the 307 had been in a collision with a Peugeot Partner van on the A58 prior to it entering the Armley Gyratory.

Anyone who witnessed the collision or who may have footage that will assist is asked to contact the Roads Policing Unit on 101, quoting log reference 462 of 7 May.