Traffic delays after two-vehicle collision at Tingley roundabout
A crash in south Leeds is causing delays for motorists this lunchtime (Thursday).
Thursday, 31st October 2019, 12:47 pm
Updated
Thursday, 31st October 2019, 12:48 pm
Two vehicles have crashed at the Tingley roundabout on Bradford Road.
West Yorkshire Police and the Yorkshire Ambulance Service were called to the scene at around 11am.
A police spokesman said there was no report of any injuries although a woman in one of the cars was reporting back pain.
Officers have been diverting traffic which is causing delays.
There is currently disruption between Tingley and Morley and motorists are being advised to avoid the area.