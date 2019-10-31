Traffic delays after two-vehicle collision at Tingley roundabout

Bradford Road at the Tingley roundabout, Leeds

Two vehicles have crashed at the Tingley roundabout on Bradford Road.

West Yorkshire Police and the Yorkshire Ambulance Service were called to the scene at around 11am.

A police spokesman said there was no report of any injuries although a woman in one of the cars was reporting back pain.

Officers have been diverting traffic which is causing delays.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...