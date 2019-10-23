Traffic chaos in Leeds city centre after multi-vehicle crash on Inner Ring Road
There is heavy traffic building up in Leeds city centre after a multi-vehicle crash on the Inner Ring Road (A58).
Wednesday, 23rd October 2019, 4:22 pm
Updated
Wednesday, 23rd October 2019, 4:25 pm
Emergency services were called to the collision at 2.55pm on the A58, at the junction with Park Lane near Nuffield Health Hospital.
Four vehicles are believed to have been involved in the crash and ambulance crews attended.
It is not yet known if anyone sustained serious injuries in the accident.
Traffic was held after the crash and it is believed that one lane on the A58 remains closed while the scene is cleared.
Heavy traffic has built up towards the scene of the crash on the westbound carriageway, as far back as Leeds Playhouse and the junction at Regent Street.