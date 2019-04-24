Tour de Yorkshire bus diversions across Leeds

This is the full list of bus diversions in Leeds for the 2019 Tour de Yorkshire.

Many city centre roads will be closed in Leeds on Sunday, May 5 which means many bus services will be diverted.

First Bus has stated that there will be no access to Westgate or Park Lane at any time on race day due to temporary race infrastructure as the race enters the city centre from Burley Road.

Here is the list of full road closures in Leeds for the Tour de Yorkshire and this is the full list of Arriva Bus and First Bus diversions.

In Leeds the A647 Stanningley Road between Cockshott Lane and Ledgard Way will be closed for up to 40 minutes before the race passes through this section and up to 10 minutes after the last cyclist – this is expected between 4.20pm and 5.20pm, but is dependent on the speed of the cyclists due to racing conditions.

Arriva Services 163, 166, 167, 168, 444 and 446.

Buses 163, 166, 167, 168, 444 and 446 will not be running through Leeds City Centre.

They will pick up outside Leeds City Bus Station at York Street F3 (163 and 166) or F5 (167, 168, 444 and 446) and drop off at York Street.

Other city centre stops will not be served by these services, except for Eastgate which will be served (alighting only) by 163, 166, 167 and 168 if traffic allows.

First Bus services

Friday, May 3

West Yorkshire Metro has warned that there may be delays to bus services in North East Leeds whilst each race passes by on Friday, May 5. There will be rolling road closures but no diversions.

Service 7S will operate a normal route to Leeds Ring Road then left to Harrogate Road to resume normal route.

Buses on Shadwell Lane and Main Street will not be running between 10am to 11am and 3.30 to 4.30pm.

Sunday, May 5

1

From Beeston as normal route to Meadow Road, then via Victoria Road, Great Wilson St Meadow Lane, Bridge End, Briggate, Duncan St, New Market St, Vicar Lane, The Headrow, Albion St to resume normal route from bus stop J3 (10921)

From Holt Park via the normal route to Woodhouse Lane then via Albion St J4 (10918), The Headrow, Vicar Lane, New Market St, Duncan St, Boar Lane, Mill Hill, Neville St to resume normal route at Z3 (13261)

11E

Between approximately 4.20pm to 5.20pm the 11E from Pudsey will divert via Armley Road, A647, Wellington Road A58, Wellington St A65, West St A58, Wellington St to rejoin normal route.

11E to Pudsey will operate the normal route to City Sq, Wellington St, then via Wellington Road A58, Armley Road A647, Crab Lane to resume normal route on Town St.

This is because of rolling road closure of the race route between Cockshott Lane, Stanningley Road A647 and Ledgard Way/Canal Road.

14

14 to Leeds will operate normal route to Armley Town St, Branch Road before diverting via Armley Road A647, Wellington Road A58, Wellington St A65, West St A58, Wellington St, King St W4 (12554), South Parade, Park Row to its normal stop.

Between approximately 4.20pm to 5.20pm the 14 to Leeds will divert via Lower Town ower Town St, Henconner Lane, Green Hill Road, Hill Top Road, Armley Town St, Branch Road, Armley Road A647, Wellington Road A58, Wellington St A65, West St A58, Wellington St, King St W4, South Parade, Park Row to its normal stop.

From Leeds it will go via Park Row, City Sq, Wellington St, Wellington Road A58, Armley Road A647, Crab Lane, Armley Town St, Hill Top Road, Green Hill Road, Henconner Lane, Lower Town St to resume normal route at Bramley Shopping Centre.

This is because of the closure of the A647 Stanningley Road between Cockshott Lane and Ledgard Way.

15

Between approximately 4.20pm to 5.20pm the 15 to Leeds will operate the normal route to Armley Town St, Branch Road then via Armley Road, A647, Wellington Road A58, Wellington St A65, West St A58, Wellington St, King St bus stop W4, South Parade, Park Row to its normal stop.

The 15 from Leeds will operate via Park Row, City Sq, Wellington St, Wellington Road A58, Armley Road A647, Crab Lane, Armley Town St to normal route

19/19A

From Garforth via the normal route to City Sq then via Wellington St, A65 Kirkstall Road, Willow Road, Cardigan Road to resume normal route from bus stop 11448.

From Ireland Wood/Tinshill via the normal route to Cardigan Road then via Willow Road, A65 Kirkstall Road, A58 West St, Wellington St, King St, Infirmary St, Boar Lane to resume normal route from bus stop P6.

33 & 34

The 34 from Leeds Bus Stn via Duke St, Marsh Lane, Inner Ring Road A58M, Wellington St A58, Kirkstall Road A65 to resume normal route from bus stop 11762.

The service from Otley will go the normal way to Kirkstall Road A65 then via Westgate A58, Inner Ring Road A58, Marsh Lane, Duke St to Leeds Bus Stn

42

From Whincover Drive via the al route to Infirmary St Stand H then via City Sq, Boar Lane, Duncan St, New Market St, Vicar Lane, Eastgate to resume normal route from bus stop G1.

From Easterly Road via the normal route to Vicar Lane then via New Market St, Duncan St, Boar Lane, Mill Hill, Bishopgate St, City Sq, Wellington St to resume normal route from bus stop 10695.

Please Note Drivers ARE to observe temporary boarding locations on Vicar Lane M2 and Wellington St S3 during the event

49

From Seacroft Monkswood Gate via the normal route to Eastgate G5 then via Vicar Lane, New Market St, Duncan St, Boar Lane, Mill Hill, Bishopgate St, City Sq, Wellington St, Kirkstall Road A65, Willow Road, Burley Road to resume normal route at bus stop 24148.

From Bramley via the normal route to Burley Road then via Willow Road, Kirkstall Road A65, Wellington St, King St, Infirmary St, City Sq, Boar Lane, Duncan St, Call Lane, New York St, York St to resume normal route from bus stop F5.

50 & 50A

From Seacroft Bus Stn via the normal route to Eastgate G5 then via Vicar Lane, New Market St, Duncan St, Boar Lane, Mill Hill, Bishopgate St, Wellington St, Kirkstall Road A65, Willow Road, Burley Road to resume normal route at bus stop 11438.

From Horsforth The Green via the normal route to Burley Road then via Willow Road, Kirkstall Road A65, Wellington St, King St, Infirmary St, City Sq, Boar Lane, Duncan St, Call Lane, New York St, York St to resume normal route from bus stop F5.

55

From Parkwood Estate will go the normal route up to King St then via Infirmary St, City Sq, Boar Lane, Duncan St, Call Lane, New York St, York St, St Peter’s St, Eastgate, Vicar Lane to resume normal route from bus stop M2.

Normal route from Leeds Vicar Lane M2 to Parkwood Estate.

72

From Bradford Interchange via normal route to Wellington St then via West St, Leeds Inner Ring Road A58, Marsh Lane, Duke St to Leeds Bus Stn

From Leeds Bus Stn via Duke St, Marsh Lane, Leeds Inner Ring Road A58, Wellington St then via the normal route

From approximately 4.20pm to 5.20pm during the closure of the A647 Stanningley Road, Service 72 will operate the following diversion route through Armley.

From Bradford Interchange via the normal route to Stanningley Road then via Henconner Lane A647, Green Hill Road, Hill Top Road, Armley Town St, Branch Road, Armley Road A647 to resume the above diversionary route from bus stop 10988.

From Leeds Bus Stn via the above diversionary route to Armley Road A647 then via Crab Lane, Armley Town St, Hill Top Road, Green Hill Road, Henconner Lane to resume normal route on Stanningley Road at bus stop 12371.

75

From Middleton via the normal route to King St then via Infirmary St, City Sq, Boar Lane, Duncan St, Call Lane, New York St, York St, St Peter’s St, Eastgate, Vicar Lane to resume normal route from bus stop M2.

From Middleton via normal route towards Leeds Vicar Lane M2.

86 & 86A

From approximately 4.20pm to 5.20pm during the closure of the A647 Stanningley Road, Service 86/86A will operate the following diversion route.

From Bramley via the normal route to Lower Town St then via Henconner Lanen A647, Green Hill Road, Hill Top Road, Armley Town St to resume normal route at bus stop A.

From Middleton via the normal route to Armley then via Armley Town St, Hill Top Road, Green Hill Road, Henconner Lane to resume normal route at Town End

508

From Leeds Bus Stn via Duke St, Marsh Lane, Inner Ring Road A58M, Wellington St A58, Kirkstall Road A65 to resume normal route from bus stop 11762

From Otley via the normal route to Kirkstall Road A65 then via Westgate A58, Inner Ring Road A58, Marsh Lane, Duke St to Leeds Bus Stn

X6

From Bradford Interchange via the normal route to Wellington Road then via Leeds Inner Ring Road A58, Marsh Lane, Duke St to Leeds Bus Stn

From Leeds Bus Stn via Duke St, Marsh Lane, Inner Ring Road A58M to resume normal route on Wellington Road

From approximately 4.20pm to 5.20pm during the closure of the A647 Stanningley Road, Service X6 will operate the following diversion route through Armley.

From Bradford Interchange via the normal route to Stanningley Bypass then via Henconner Lane A647, Green Hill Road, Hill Top Road, Armley Town St, Branch Road, Armley Road A647 to resume the above route from bus stop 10988.

From Leeds Bus Stn via the above diversion route to Armley Road A647 then via Crab Lane, Armley Town St, Hill Top Road, Green Hill Road, Henconner Lane to resume normal route on Stanningley Bypass

X26 & X27

To Leeds via the normal route to Vicar Lane then via New Market St, Duncan St, Boar Lane to Infirmary St.

From Infirmary St via City Sq, Boar Lane, Duncan St, New Market St, Vicar Lane, The Headrow, New Briggate to normal route.

X99

From Infirmary St Stand H then via City Sq, Boar Lane, Duncan St, Vicar Lane, Eastgate to resume normal route at bus stop G3.

From Deighton Road via the normal route to Vicar Lane then via New Market St, Duncan St, Boar Lane, Mill Hill, Bishopgate St, Wellington St, Quebec St to Infirmary St

5

From Halton Moor via the normal route to King St where service 5 will terminate

From Towards Halton Moor (from Leeds Park Row) resuming normal route from bus stop P5.

38

The 3.56pm departure from White Rose Centre towards Gledhow will be delayed due to the race as it passes through Stanningley Road.

The 3.53pm from Gledhow towards Pudsey will be delayed due to the race as it passes through Stanningley Road.

91

This service will be delayed when the race reaches A647 Stanningley Road between 4.20pm to 5.20pm.