Tommy Robinson protest, Lesbian Strength March and anti-Brexit rally in Leeds to cause disruption warns bus firm

A trio of protests in Leeds on Saturday are expected to cause disruption, a bus firm has warned.

Three protests are expected in Leeds city centre. A protest by pro-Tommy Robinson supporters, campaigning against Stephen Yaxley-Lennon being jailed for breaking the law of Contempt of Court, is expected in City Square from 11am and will last until about 1pm.

Yaxley-Lennon, who is better known as Tommy Robinson, was jailed for nine months in July for Contempt of Court. He had been found guilty of interfering with the trial of a sexual grooming gang at Leeds Crown Court in May 2018.

That is taking place at around the same time as an anti-Brexit rally organised by pro-EU group Leeds for Europe. Speakers at the event will include Leeds' Labour MP Alex Sobel an Green Party leader Natalie Bennett. That is taking place from 10.30am near City Square. Later on Saturday, at about 3pm, a 'defend democracy' rally will be held by protesters campaigning against Boris Johnson's plan to prorogue parliament.

Finally, at 2pm, a 'Lesbian Strength March' will be held in Leeds city centre's Millennium Square. The event organisers say they have created the march due to feeling 'unsafe' at official Pride marches.

Bus users have been warned that several services are being diverted due to the protests, and some are due to terminate outside the bus station instead of at their usual stops.

Tommy Robinson supporters will gather to protest against a criminal being jailed for breaking the law

A spokesman for Arriva Yorkshire said: "Tommy Robinson protest march followed by a Lesbian Strength March & anti Brexit protests in Leeds City Centre today WILL cause disruption to @arrivayorkshire services. Some services diverted and some terminating outside bus station."