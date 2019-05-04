Three city centre roads closed for May Day parade causing bus diversions

Three city centre roads are currently closed for a May Day parade causing bus diversions.

The Headrow, Park Row and Boar lane will be closed on Saturday, May 4 for the TUC May Parade.

The rolling closures will be in place between 12pm and 1pm.

Arriva services 163, 166, 167 and 168 will be starting and finishing journeys from the NCP on York Street.

Metro Travel News confirmed that most Leeds city centre bus services will be affected.

It issued an update on Twitter, which said: "Between 12pm and 1pm today Arriva Yorkshire services 163 166 167 & 168 will start & finish their journeys from the NCP on York St. (near the bus station).

"During this period, the Headrow, Park Row & Boar Lane will not be served

"A rolling closure on The Headrow & Vicar Lane #Leeds due to TUC May Parade.

"Most #LeedsCityCentre bus services are affected Saturday 4 May 1200-1300."

This year May Day falls on Monday, May 6.