Tenter Hill Bridge, which carries Thorner Road over the A1(M) near Wetherby, will shut for a period of five weeks from March 21.

National Highways is shutting the route to allow for the essential repainting of the steel beams, which is needed in order to protect key elements from deterioration.

To keep drivers and the workforce safe while this is carried out, overnight closures will be in place on the A1(M) between junctions 44 (Bramham) and 45 (Boston Spa) from Thursday, March 21.

These will remain in place on the northbound side during the first part of the scheme for between two and three weeks. During these nights, the southbound carriageway will remain open.

The southbound section will then be repainted from April 10, with this part of the scheme likely to last around three weeks.

Overnight closures will once again implemented between junctions 45 and 44 southbound. The northbound side will remain open.

The closures will be in place each night, Monday to Friday, and every other weekend, between 8pm and 6am.

The A1(M) will remain open during the day, and no road closures will take place over the Easter weekend.

While closures are in place, drivers are advised to allow more time for their journeys and to follow the fully signed diversions.

The northbound diversion is via Paradise Way, Thorner Road and West Woods Road, with the route reversed for the southbound works.