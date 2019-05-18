This Leeds road and junctions closed all weekend to erect giant crane for 37-floor student skyscraper

Have your say

Several Leeds city centre roads were closed on Saturday morning - and will remain closed until Monday, May 20 for a giant crane to be erected.

Leeds Council has issued a notice to drivers and road users not to use a set of roads in the city centre because a giant tower crane is being put up in order to start work on a 37-floor student skyscraper.

Once built, the skyscraper will be the biggest in Yorkshire.

This roads are closed now until Monday at 0.01am:

Lovell Park Road, Sheepscar, Leeds, in the Little London and Woodhouse Ward, between the junctions of Merrion Way and Grafton Street.

This diversion is in place:

Northbound: Diversion via Wade Lane, Merrion Street, New Briggate, North Street and Grafton Street

Southbound: Diversion via Grafton Street, North Street, Sheepscar Steet South, Clay Pit Lane and Merrion Way

The same roads could also be closed on June 14, June 28 and June 30 depending if Leeds Council requires it.

What's being built there?

The crane is being put up in order to build a giant 37-storey skyscraper with 752 bedrooms of student accommodation.

There will also be a roof terrace on the 35th floor as part of the mega student skyscraper.

Property investment firm Ace Liberty and Stone sold Hume House in Leeds to Olympian Homes after buying it for £1.7m in March 2014.

Construction work started on the new 37-storey building this week.

Once complete, it will include 752 bedrooms of purpose-built student accommodation, along with a roof terrace on the 35th floor. At its peak, it will create over 300 construction jobs.

The 278,000 sq ft scheme on Tower House Street will be the tallest building in Yorkshire and the North East with a height of 114.3m.