This is how Leeds children and teenagers can apply for a free travel pass

Families across Leeds may be missing out on a West Yorkshire Metro scheme, which provides children and teenagers with free travel.

The zero fare pass permits one free journey to school, and one free journey to return home, for eligible children under 16.

The free journey can be made by bus or by train and children may change services during their journey if necessary.

Children travelling to secondary school can use the pass between 7am and 9pm, extended to 6am and 10pm for teenagers travelling to college.

This is how you qualify for the zero fare pass

Families may qualify if they are eligible for free school meals or if the parents receive their maximum level of Working Tax Credit.

Children aged 8 to 16 must live 3 miles away from their nearest qualifying school to apply for the pass, while children under 8 must live 2 miles away.

However, this is just a guideline and all applications are assessed individually.

How to find the forms online

To make a new application for the 2019/20 school year, visit: https://www.wymetro.com/schools/passes-and-applications/free-school-travel/

You will need to print out the application form and return it to Leeds City Council.

The Metro scheme is only available for children and teenagers in Leeds or Bradford. For similar schemes in Kirklees, Calderdale or Wakefield contact the local authority directly.