These Leeds bus services could be diverted all week due to Extinction Rebellion protests

Bus services in Leeds could be delayed and diverted all week due to Extinction Rebellion protests on Victoria Bridge.

Protesters are obstructing the bridge, near Bridgewater Place, and plan to keep the road blocked until Friday.

First Bus services are diverting across Leeds Bridge, causing disruption throughout the week.

Protesters 'sitting in' to block the road.

Delays are expected to services 2,3,3A,12,13 and 13A due to the diversions in place over Leeds Bridge.

Services passing through Neville Street are also affected, including 1,1a, PR1 (Elland Rd) and PR2 (Temple Green).

A spokesperson for First Bus said: "We are getting information through the West Yorkshire Combined Authority on the service diversions.

"The diversions will be in place for as long as the event continues.

"We are reacting to the event and doing as much as we can to keep passengers informed.

"We advise all passengers to check their route before they travel."

