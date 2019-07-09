These Leeds bus services are changing soon - and some will be axed completely

Leeds bus services will be changing in July and there will be new timetables, providers and some services will be axed completely.

The changes to First Bus services will take place from Sunday, July 28.

Here is the list of changes in full according to First Bus:

4G Seacroft - Leeds - Pudsey Highfield Green/Galloway Lane

There will be a revised route and timetable.

Most journeys to Pudsey Waterloo will operate via Marsh to Highfield Green, returning via Ingham’s Avenue, and terminating at Pudsey Waterloo.

Several early morning journeys to Seacroft will start from Highfield Green.

7, 7A, 7S, X7 Leeds - Primley Park/Alwoodley/Shadwell

An additional X7 journey will operate at 8.45am from Alwoodley Gates to Leeds City Centre.

Some other peak journeys will be retimed.

9, 9A Horsforth - Pudsey - White Rose Centre/Seacroft

The 5.21am Pudsey to White Rose Centre and 6.38am Pudsey to Horsforth journeys will be withdrawn.

Evening services will be revised and retimed.

11, 11A Leeds - Seacroft - Cross Gates

Service 11 will be revised to run only between Leeds City Centre and Cross Gates via Seacroft and Scholes. Daytime service 11 will run from/to Leeds City Bus Station. Evening and Sunday service 11A will run from/to Infirmary Street/Vicar Lane.

The Pudsey - Troydale - Leeds section of the existing service 11 will be replaced by a new service operated by CT Plus.

11E Pudsey - Swinnow - Armley - Leeds

The Leeds to Pudsey section will be replaced by new service from another operator.

The Leeds to East End Park section will be replaced by revised service 87 (currently 86A.)

14 X14 Leeds - Armley - Pudsey - Owlcotes Centre

The 8.35am journey from Bramley Centre to Leeds will be withdrawn.

15 Old Farnley - Armley - Leeds

A revised timetable will be introduced.

16 16A Pudsey - Leeds - Whinmoor

A revised summer holiday timetable will be in operation to speed up journeys due to lighter traffic.

35 Leeds - Kirkstall - Rodley - Greengates - Thorpe Edge

A revised timetable will be introduced. An additional journey will run from Leeds City Bus Station to Greengates at 6.55pm on weekdays.

38 White Rose Centre - Wortley - Headingley - Gledhow

WYCA funding has been withdrawn for this Sunday Service, and the service will no longer operate.

49 Bramley - Leeds - Monkswood Gate

A revised summer holiday timetable will be in operation to speed up journeys due to lighter traffic.

51 52 Moor Allerton - Leeds - Morley

A summer holiday timetable will be introduced.

56 X56 Whinmoor - Cross Gates - Leeds - Moor Grange

A revised summer holiday timetable will be in operation to speed up journeys due to lighter traffic.

61 61A St James’s Hospital - Hunslet - John Charles Stadium

This service will no longer be operated by First and will transfer to a new operator.

62 Leeds - East End Park Circular

A revised timetable will be introduced. On weekdays, the first morning journey at 0526 and the last evening journey at 1905 from Leeds City Bus Station will be withdrawn. On Saturdays, an additional journey will operate at 1810 from Leeds City Bus Station. The rest of the timetable is unchanged.

64 Leeds - Cross Gates - Aberford

Operated by First / Connexions

A revised timetable will be introduced early mornings and evenings.

72 Leeds - Bradford

A revised summer holiday timetable will be in operation to speed up journeys due to lighter traffic.

86 Middleton - Holbeck - Bramley - Rodley

A revised timetable will be introduced. The off-peak Monday to Saturday frequency will be hourly.

86A 87 Bramley - Hunslet - St James’s Hospital

A revised route and timetable will be introduced with all journeys renumbered 87 and diverted via York Road, Leeds City Bus Station or York Street and Saxton Gardens.

This service replaces current service 11E between Leeds and East End Park.