These bus services are delayed and diverted in Leeds city centre as Extinction Rebellion protesters lie in street

Bus services have been diverted and delayed in Leeds city centre as environmental protesters lie in the street.

Extinction Rebellion are targeting Neville Street in an attempt to call attention to what they say is banking investment in fossil fuels.

LIVE UPDATES - Follow our latest updates on this incident in our blog here.

The protests are expected to last all week and are part of coordinated efforts in other major cities across the country.

As of 11am, the following bus services are disrupted:

Bridgewater Place: Traffic is diverting over Leeds Bridge in both directions which will disrupt 2,3,3A,12,13,13A

Neville Street: Services affected 1,1a, PR1 (Elland Rd) PR2 (Temple Green)

Protesters are lying in the street, blocking buses

