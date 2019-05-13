These are the locations of red light cameras in Leeds

These are the location of traffic light cameras in Leeds, as published by the West Yorkshire Casualty Prevention Partnership.

Traffic light cameras detect vehicles which pass through lights after they’ve turned red by using sensors or ground loops in the road. The current penalty for failing to stop for a red light is usually an £100 fine and 3 points on your licence. Here is where you will find traffic light cameras in Leeds:

1. A61 Sheepscar Street At the junction with Sackville Street

2. Meadow Lane At the junction with Great Wilson Street

3. A64 York Road At the junction with Osmondthorpe Lane

4. Westgate At the junction with Calverley Street

