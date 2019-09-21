These are the Leeds roads closed today for World Car Free Day 2019

Roads in Leeds and Otley will be closed today to become 'safe community spaces' in honour of World Car Free Day.

Vehicles will be banned on several roads from 11am until 5pm.

Leeds Council says the event will encourage citizens to choose more sustainable ways to travel, such as taking the bus, cycling or walking.

Cllr Lisa Mulherin, Executive Member for Climate Change, Transport and Sustainable Development, said that tackling air pollution had to be a priority for the council.

She said: "Like most of our city's residents, Leeds City Council believes that tackling air pollution to protect the health of everyone in our city is a priority.

"In Leeds, more of our outdoor air pollution comes from the exhausts of diesel and petrol vehicles than from any other source. We can all make a real difference to air quality in our communities by choosing to leave the car at home more often.

"By closing roads for the day and hosting family-friendly and community-led events in the heart of some of Leeds' most vibrant neighbourhoods, residents will have the opportunity to come together with their neighbours to enjoy the activates on offer and consider how we might all reduce our carbon footprint and improve air quality."

Headingley Development Trust, which is hosting the event along with Leeds Council, said that business owners have largely been supportive of the scheme.

Board member Matthew Hill said: "We have contacted many of the local businesses on North Lane who have been supportive of the event and are working with the Leeds Council to minimise traffic disruption for the Sunday afternoon when the road will be closed.

"It is not our intention to inconvenience any local businesses, but the carbon emissions and air pollution from road traffic is a major concern both locally and internationally and we do need to address this issue."

Which roads will be closed?

Parts of three busy roads in Leeds will be closed during the event:

Boroughghate in Otley

North Lane in Headingley

Tempest Road in Beeston Hill

