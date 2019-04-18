Have your say

These are the changes to bus times in Leeds over Easter weekend

The four day Easter weekend will see bus timetables in Leeds vary slightly.

These are the changes to bus times in Leeds over Easter weekend

These are all the changes which you need to know about if you’re planning to travel by bus in the Leeds area over Easter weekend.

Good Friday, 19 April

On buses mostly a Saturday service will operate.

Saturday service operates except:

- 8 & 8A Connexions buses will run a Friday service

- 412, X52 & X70 Connexionsbuses will not operate

- 223 & 249 BL Travel will operate a Friday service

- M4 will operate a Sunday service

Park and Ride service PR1 will not operate due to a Leeds United Football home game. PR2 park and ride service will operate a normal Friday service.

Easter Saturday, 20 April

A Saturday service will operate on buses.

Easter Sunday, 21 April

Sunday service operates. Park and Ride services PR1 & PR2 will not operate.

Easter Monday, 22 April - Sunday service operates. PR2 Temple Green park and ride will not operate.

Travel Centres at Bradford Interchange, Castleford, Halifax, Huddersfield, Leeds and Pontefract have revised opening times on the following dates over Easter:

Good Friday, 19 April - open between 10:15am and 4pm.

Easter Monday, 22 April - closed all day