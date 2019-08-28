These 22 Leeds roads will be closed all day on Sunday for free cycling festival Let's Ride Leeds

Have your say

Roads are being closed in Leeds on Sunday for a free cycling festival called HSBC Let's Ride Leeds.

A route through Leeds city centre has been laid on for families and cycling fans alike to get on their bikes and see the sights from the saddle.

It does mean, however, that several roads will be closed in the city centre to allow for the event.

A spokesman for Let's Ride Leeds said: "Come along and enjoy seeing your city from the saddle.

"You don’t have to do the full distance – just as much or as little as you want.

"You don’t need to be an experienced cyclist. There will be no cars on the road, so you can wobble, zig-zag and stop as much as you like.

"It’s free, fun and the perfect activity for the whole family. So, what are you waiting for?"

To join in, register here

These roads will be closed on Sunday, September 1 from 6am to 6pm;

Cookridge Street, from Portland Gate to The Headrow

Great George Street, from Calverley Street to Dudley Way

St Anne’s Street, from Dudley Way to Albion Street

The Headrow (Eastbound), from Calverley Street to Albion Street

The Headrow (Westbound), from Cookridge Street to Calverley Street

Albion Street, from The Headrow to Merrion Street

Merrion Street, from Albion Street to Wade Lane

Wade Lane

Lovell Park Road, from Wade Lane to Grafton Street

Lovell Park Road (Northbound), from Grafton Street to Oatland Drive

Oatland Lane (Northbound), from Oatland Drive to Oatland Road

Servia Hill (Northbound), from Oatland Road to Servia Road

Servia Hill, from Servia Road to St Mark’s Road

St Marks Road

Cathcart Street

Rampart Road, from Cathcart Street to Woodhouse Lane

Clarendon Road, from Moorland Road to Woodhouse Lane

Willow Terrace Road, from Vernon Road to Calverley Street

Portland Way

Portland Crescent

Portland Gate