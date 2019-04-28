The location of every 30mph, 40mph and 50mph mobile speed camera in Leeds from Monday April 29

The following list the precise locations of every mobile speed camera in Leeds and West Yorkshire from Monday, April 29. The list is issued by West Yorkshire Police in partnership with Leeds Council. Photos for illustrative purposes and do not represent specific locations in each road. Please drive safely.

1. 30MPH: A61 Wakefield Road, Rothwell Between Middleton Lane and Leadwell Lane

2. 30MPH: A65 Otley Road, Guiseley Between A6038 Bradford Road and B6153 Park Road

3. 30MPH: Broad Lane, Sandford Between Whitecote Hill and Waterloo Lane

4. 30MPH: A58 Whitehall Road, Driglington Between 40 metres East of King Street and 75 metres East of Old Lane

