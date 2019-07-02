The full list of road closures for the Leeds 10k 2019

Have your say

The Leeds 10k takes place this weekend - here is the full list of road closures for the city centre race.

The event will require road closures and junction closures between 5am on Saturday, July 6 and 4pm on Sunday, July 7.

Here is the full list and times:

Albion Street

The whole road will be shut

9.00 - 10.15am

Bishopgate Street

The whole road will be shut.

8.30 - 11.30am

Burley Place

The whole road will be shut

08:30 - 11:30am

Call Lane

The whole road will be shut.

08:30 - 10.30am

Calverley Street

From Great George Street to The Headrow

4am - 1pm

Commercial Road

From Kirkstall Road to Kirkstall Lane

08:30 - 11:30am

Cookridge Street

The whole road will be shut

04:00 - 3pm

Duncan Street

The whole road will be shut.

08:30 - 10.30am

East Parade

From South Parade to The Headrow

04:00 - 1pm

Eastgate

The whole road will be closed.

09:00 - 11.30am

Great George Street

From Calverley Street to Dudley Way

04:00 - 1pm

Great George Street

From Dudley Way to Woodhouse Lane

08:30 - 10am

Access to The Light available via Dudley Way

The Headrow

Albion Street to Vicar Lane

09:00 - 11.30am

The Headrow

Park Row to Albion Street

04:00 - 3pm

The Headrow (eastbound)

Oxford Place to Cookridge Street

04:00 - 3pm

The Headrow (westbound)

Park Row to Oxford Place

04:00 - 3pm

Inner Ring Road (eastbound carriageway)

Slip road to West Street

06:00 - 1.30pm

Inner Ring Road (westbound carriageway)

Slip road to Park Lane

06:00 - 1pm

Kirkstall Road (eastbound)

The whole road is closed

08:30 - 12pm

Kirkstall Road (westbound)

The whole road is closed

08:30 - 11.30am

Neville Street

The whole road is closed

08:30 - 11am

New Market Street

The whole road is closed.

08:30 - 10.30am

Portland Crescent

The whole road is closed.

04:00 - 1pm

Sovereign Street

The whole road is closed.

08:30 - 10.30am

Swinegate

Call Lane to Sovereign Street

08:30 - 10.30am

Viaduct Road

Junction with Burley Place

08:30 - 11.30am

Vicar Lane

The Headrow to North Street

08:30 - 10.30am

Vicar Lane

The Headrow to New Market Street

08:30 - 10.30am

Wellington Street

The whole road is closed.

08:30 - 11am

West Street

Kirkstall Road to Park Lane

08:30 - 1pm

Willow Road

Kirkstall Road to Burley Road

08:30 - 12pm