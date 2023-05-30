The 13 worst Leeds roads for traffic according to people who live here - including Kirkstall Road and the M62
We asked Yorkshire Evening Post readers what the worst roads in Leeds for traffic are - and these are 13 of the most commonly listed
Driving through any city can be a nightmare, and Leeds is no exception. With numerous roadworks and traffic diversions in the centre, finding your way can be extra tricky.
We asked the Yorkshire Evening Post readers to tell us what they think are the worst roads in Leeds for traffic - and here are 13 of the most commonly named ones.
Page 1 of 4