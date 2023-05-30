Leeds news you can trust since 1890
The 13 worst Leeds roads for traffic according to people who live here - including Kirkstall Road and the M62

We asked Yorkshire Evening Post readers what the worst roads in Leeds for traffic are - and these are 13 of the most commonly listed

Dennis Morton
By Dennis Morton
Published 30th May 2023, 16:30 BST

Driving through any city can be a nightmare, and Leeds is no exception. With numerous roadworks and traffic diversions in the centre, finding your way can be extra tricky.

We asked the Yorkshire Evening Post readers to tell us what they think are the worst roads in Leeds for traffic - and here are 13 of the most commonly named ones.

1. The 13 worst roads in Leeds for traffic according to YEP readers

A65/Kirkstall Road often see queues, with one reader saying it backs up all the way from the Horsforth roundabout and again at the red lights in Kirkstall.

2. A62/Kirkstall Road

Many YEP readers agreed that York Road is the worst for traffic in the city.

3. York Road

Numerous YEP readers say Whitehall Road is the worst road for traffic in Leeds, with some adding that during match days at Elland Road, you're better off walking. Reader Linda Raynor said: "I had to walk along Whitehall road yesterday off-peak hours too to make sure I caught my train. The bus was slower than me. It's impossible to get in the city centre. Congestion everywhere."

4. Whitehall Road

