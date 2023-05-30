4 . Whitehall Road

Numerous YEP readers say Whitehall Road is the worst road for traffic in Leeds, with some adding that during match days at Elland Road, you're better off walking. Reader Linda Raynor said: "I had to walk along Whitehall road yesterday off-peak hours too to make sure I caught my train. The bus was slower than me. It's impossible to get in the city centre. Congestion everywhere."