Tailbacks on M621 ahead of Leeds United v Brentford match due to police presence

There were tailbacks on the M621 ahead of the Leeds United v Brentford match due to a police presence.

Police were called to a report of a man who was thought to have had a medical episode.

It happened just behind the Junction 6 entry slip heading towards Leeds.

An ambulance was called.

The car has been moved to the hard shoulder.

Traffic is currently very slow moving due to the incident, peak time traffic and match day traffic.

The AA traffic watch said that are delays of around 20 minutes on the M621 westbound.

The match at Elland Road kicks off at 7.45pm.

