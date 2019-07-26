Stanningley Bypass to be closed as road melts in heatwave

Have your say

Stanningley Bypass is set to be closed after the road buckled under the extreme temperatures.

Pudsey councillor Simon Seary told constituents of the plans to close the road tomorrow.

The works are set to take place after the Owlcoates slip road.

He posted today: "I would like to inform you that due to the adverse weather conditions causing a major defect in the carriageway on Stanningley Bypass LCC will be closing the road tomorrow, Sat 27th July, from 07.00 – 16.00.

"The defect has to potential to cause severe Health & Safety issues for road users and/or result in a serious accident.

"The works are to take place just after the Owlcoates slip road so traffic will be diverted along this and re-join the Stanningley Bypass at the Richardshaw junction."

The road was also closed last year due to extreme heat which causes 'speed bumps' to form as the tarmac expands.