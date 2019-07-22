Road closures and bus diversions for the Ed Sheeran concert at Roundhay Park in Leeds

Have your say

Metro have released details of road closures and bus diversions for the huge Ed Sheeran gig in Leeds.

Huge global star Ed Sheeran is set to play concerts to tens of thousands of budding fans at Roundhay Park on both Friday 16 and Saturday 17 August.

A number of transport methods will be affected by the concerts, Metro have announced.

The following bus services are set to be affected on the day: 2, 3, 3A, 12, 13, 13A, 36, X98 & X99

Services 2 and 12 between 1000 and 2115 will divert via Gledhow Wood Road, Thorn Lane and Gledhow Lane.

Services 2, 3, 3A, 12, 13, and 13A after 2115 will operate via Chapeltown Road, Harrogate Road, Lidgett Lane to Brackenwood Drive.

Services X98 & X99 after 1000 will divert via Easterly Road

Service 36 between 1300-1900 will divert via Alwoodley Lane, King Lane and Street Lane.

Shuttle buses will run from Sovereign Street in Leeds City Centre up to Roundhay Park between 1430 and 1930.

Shuttle buses for the return journey will run between 2200 and 0100 with a skeleton service between 1930 and 2200 back in to Leeds City Centre.