Rail strikes are set to go ahead in Leeds this week in the latest round of industrial action by RMT union workers against their employers over pay and work conditions. Four train companies said they will run on reduced timetables as rail workers are walking out on Thursday (March 16) and Saturday (March 18), impacting hundreds of journeys in and out of the city.

London North Eastern Railway (LNER), Northern, Cross Country, and Transpennine are among railway operators in Leeds whose workers are walking out over the long-running pay dispute against employers Network Rail.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

In addition to the action on March 16 and 18, there are further RMT strikes planned for 30 March and 1 April. Given the impact of the RMT action on fleet displacement, services are expected to start later than usual on the days immediately following the strike dates.

Train workers have been embroiled in a long-running pay dispute that has resulted in months of transport strikes, causing havoc for millions of passengers across the country.

In mid-February, RMT rejected the terms offered by Network Rail and 14 train operators on the grounds they "did not meet the needs of members on pay, job security or working conditions".

The dates of strike action in Leeds

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Strike action by RMT union members are set to take place on March 16, 18, 30 and April 1. A handful of services will also be affected on days between industrial action, on 17, 19, 31 March and April 2.

What services are running on strike days?

LNER

March 16 - There are no trains heading to Leeds on this day.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

March 18, March 30, April 1 - The trains will be run on a reduced timetable but this is subject to change. Please download the LNER timetable for more information.

RMT strikes

Northern

March 16, March 18, March 30, April 1 - Northern will run an amended strike timetable on the affected days, with a 12-hour operation on selected routes from 7am to 7pm. For more information, customers should check their journey planner.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Cross Country

There will be a limited service in operation across all four days. For more information, customers should check the journey planner before travelling.

Transpennine

Transpennine has urged its customers to avoid travelling on strike days even though there will be a reduced service in operation. Passengers are urged to check their timetables before travelling.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Northern train

Tickets for Thursday, March 30 and Saturday, April 1 have been removed from sale until the new timetables are available in their journey planner (approximately five days prior to the strike date).

Can you ask for refunds on strike days?

If you have a ticket to travel on strike days, you can request a fee-free change of journey for all ticket types if the train is cancelled or delayed, or rescheduled from that in the published timetable of the day after you have purchased a ticket, via their refunds requests page.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad