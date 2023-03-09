Rail strikes are set to go on in Leeds next week in the latest round of industrial action by RMT union workers against their employers over pay. Northern said it will run on reduced timetables as rail workers are walking out on Thursday (March 16) and Saturday (March 18), impacting hundreds of journeys.

This comes despite RMT members working for Network Rail suspending all strike action on Tuesday (March 7) following a new pay offer. Northern will now run an amended strike timetable on the affected days, with a 12-hour operation on selected routes from 7am to 7pm.

Tricia Williams, chief operating officer at Northern, said: “We’re expecting the skeleton services we can run to be very busy – so customers should plan ahead and check before they travel.

“Given the reduced timetable only runs until 7pm, I’m very keen to stress that people should check their ‘last train home’ on those dates – so that customers don’t find themselves stranded at the wrong end of the line as a result of this action by the RMT.”

In addition to the action on March 16 and 18, there are further RMT strikes planned for 30 March and 1 April. Given the impact of the RMT action on fleet displacement, services are expected to start later than usual on the days immediately following the strike dates.

Train workers across the country have been embroiled in a long-running pay dispute that has resulted in months of transport strikes, causing havoc for millions of passengers in London and the rest of the UK. However, a vote of members is still required before the settlement can be approved.

A scheduled Tube strike on March 15 is also still set to proceed as the union is involved in a separate dispute with transport for London. This comes after rail operators issued fresh ultimatum to union leader Mick Lynch earlier in the week .

The dates of strike action in Leeds

Strike action by RMT union members are set to take place on March 16, 18, 30 and April 1. A handful of services will also be affected on days between industrial action, on 17, 19, 31 March and April 2. Customers are advised to check Northern’s journey planners if you choose to travel on these days, particularly in the morning.

What Northern services are running on strike days?

These are the only train services running on strike days.

Darlington - Saltburn

Liverpool - Manchester Airport

York - Leeds

Leeds - Hebden Bridge

Leeds - Ilkley

Leeds - Skipton

Leeds - Moorthorpe - Sheffield

Leeds - Bradford Forster Square

Can you ask for refunds on strike days?

If you have a ticket to travel on strike days, you can request a fee-free change of journey for all ticket types if the train is cancelled or delayed, or rescheduled from that in the published timetable of the day after you have purchased a ticket, via our refunds requests page.

If you have a ticket for the day industrial action is taking place, you can use the ticket for travel on specified alternative days (excludes London Underground). Tickets for March 16 and 18 can instead be used the day before the date on the ticket or up to and including Tuesday March 21.

RMT train strikes

