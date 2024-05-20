M1 Wakefield: Police issue appeal after man in 20s killed in motorway crash near Leeds
The Major Collision and Enquiry Team (MCET) would like to speak with anyone who saw or has footage of a collision on the M1 northbound towards Leeds at about 8.25pm on Sunday, May 19.
A full investigation is ongoing into the circumstances of the incident.
A West Yorkshire Police spokesperson said: “It occurred after a grey Ford Ranger collided with the central reservation after crossing lanes as it approached the entrance slip way of junction 41.
“Emergency services attended but sadly the driver, a man in his 20’s from Huddersfield, was confirmed to have died at the scene.”
Police are keen to speak with anyone who saw or has footage of the car from junction 42 of the M1 onwards.
Anyone who saw the car, has footage, or can assist the police investigation in any way is asked to contact MCET on 101 referencing police reference 13240269114.
Information can also be given online via the police’s 101LiveChat.
