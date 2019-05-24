Photos show damage to cars involved in crash which cause five miles of delays on M62

Have your say

Photos of some of the cars involved in a multi-vehicle crash on the M62 on Thursday show the extent of the damage caused.

PC Martin Willis, known as Motorway Martin on Twitter, posted the photos on the social media site.

He said: "Attended this collision on the M62 East at Scammonden. It caused long delays while we recovered the vehicles to the hard shoulder."

The incident happened shortly after 4pm on Thursday, May 24 on the M62 eastbound carriageway between junctions 22 and 23.

It caused two lanes to close while West Yorkshire Police's traffic officers and Highways England worked to recover the vehicles.

Photos show the extent of the damage on the vehicles involved in the crash. PIC: Motorway Martin

Whilst recovery took place, drivers experience long delays on the motorway and five miles of traffic built back to junction 21.

There were also delays on the westbound carriageaway as people slowed to look at the collision.

PC Willis warned drivers of the dangers of doing this.

He added: "The delay was as bad westbound due to the huge number of drivers slowing to have a look! Please avoid doing this as it's dangerous and causes delays."