Kirkstall Lane: Pedestrian rushed to hospital as crash shuts busy Leeds road

Alex Grant
By Alex Grant
Published 13th May 2024, 17:00 BST
A pedestrian has been rushed to hospital after a crash in Leeds.

Police were called at 12.33pm this afternoon (Monday, May 13) to a crash on Kirkstall Lane, Leeds, involving a car and a pedestrian.

Traffic was initially diverted away from the route as enquiries took place.

Police were called to a crash on Kirkstall Lane, Leeds. Picture: GooglePolice were called to a crash on Kirkstall Lane, Leeds. Picture: Google
Police were called to a crash on Kirkstall Lane, Leeds. Picture: Google

A West Yorkshire Police spokesperson said: “The pedestrian was taken to hospital with injuries which were not being treated as life threatening.

“Road closures were put in place which were lifted from around 1.50pm.”

First Bus services 19, 19A, 56 and 91 have now returned to their normal route.

