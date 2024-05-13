Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

A pedestrian has been rushed to hospital after a crash in Leeds.

Police were called at 12.33pm this afternoon (Monday, May 13) to a crash on Kirkstall Lane, Leeds, involving a car and a pedestrian.

Traffic was initially diverted away from the route as enquiries took place.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Police were called to a crash on Kirkstall Lane, Leeds. Picture: Google

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Yorkshire Evening Post, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

A West Yorkshire Police spokesperson said: “The pedestrian was taken to hospital with injuries which were not being treated as life threatening.

“Road closures were put in place which were lifted from around 1.50pm.”