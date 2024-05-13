Kirkstall Lane: Pedestrian rushed to hospital as crash shuts busy Leeds road
A pedestrian has been rushed to hospital after a crash in Leeds.
Police were called at 12.33pm this afternoon (Monday, May 13) to a crash on Kirkstall Lane, Leeds, involving a car and a pedestrian.
Traffic was initially diverted away from the route as enquiries took place.
A West Yorkshire Police spokesperson said: “The pedestrian was taken to hospital with injuries which were not being treated as life threatening.
“Road closures were put in place which were lifted from around 1.50pm.”
