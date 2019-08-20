One year of bus diversions and temporary stops for major Leeds city centre construction works

There are bus diversions and temporary bus stops in place for one-year as major Leeds city centre construction works take place.

The construction work is taking place on The Headrow to improve the road for bus users, pedestrians and cyclists.

The road eastbound will be closed to all traffic from its junction with Calverley Street to Vicar Lane.

Westbound services on The Headrow will operate normal route throughout the road works

Work is scheduled to begin at 6pm on Sunday, September 1 and last until autumn 2020.

Here is the list of bus diversions and temporary stops in full according to WY Metro:

1 N1

From Holt Park Centre via normal route to Woodhouse Lane, stop L5 then via Merrion Street, temporary bus stop E , Vicar Lane, The Headrow, stop H10 to Albion Street, stop J3.

From Leeds Albion Street, bus stop J3 via Woodhouse Lane then via normal route to Holt Park Centre.

1A

From Lawnswood via normal route to Woodhouse Lane, stop L5 then via Merrion Street, temporary bus stop E, Vicar Lane, The Headrow, stop H10 to Albion Street, bus stop J3.

From Leeds Albion Street, bus stop J3 via Woodhouse Lane then via normal route to Leeds Ring Road.

1B

From Headingley Campus via normal route to Woodhouse Lane, stop L5 then via Merrion Street, temporary bus stop E, Vicar Lane, The Headrow, stop H10 , to Albion Street, bus stop J3.

From Leeds Albion Street, bus stop J3 via Woodhouse Lane then via normal route to Headingley Campus.

5 / Leeds CityBus

Service 5/LeedsCityBus is not affected by the Headrow scheme and will operate normal route.

6

From Holt Park Centre via normal route to Woodhouse Lane, stop L5, Merrion Street, temporary bus stop E, New Briggate, Vicar Lane, The Headrow, stop H10 to Albion Street, stop J3.

From Leeds Albion Street, stop J3 then via normal route to Holt Park Centre.

This service will NOT run to/from Leeds City Bus Station

7

Most journeys will run normal to and from Leeds City Bus Station via New Briggate.

The buses leaving Harrogate, Mondays to Fridays, towards Leeds at 2.40pm, 3.10pm and 3.40pm will run as normal, but will finish at Infirmary Street, Stand G instead of the Leeds City Bus Station.

The three Monday to Friday evening rush hour buses from Infirmary Street will run slightly earlier, at 4.36pm, 5.11pm and 5.46pm. These buses will run to Leeds City Bus Station first, then to New Briggate afterwards.

These buses won't be stopping at their usual stop on The Headrow, stop H1, so if you normally catch your bus here, head over to Infirmary Street or New Briggate, where you'll be able to catch the 7 instead.

If you normally catch the 7 at Leeds City Bus Station, it'll be a few mins later than normal as buses will be coming from Infirmary Street first.

10

From Beeston Town Street via normal route to Bishopgate Street, stop Z1 then via City Square, Quebec Street to Leeds Infirmary Street, stand B.

From Leeds Infirmary Street, Stand B via City Square, Boar Lane, Mill Hill, Bishopgate Street to resume normal route at Neville Street, bus stop Z3.

11

Service 11 is not affected by the Headrow scheme and will operate normal route.

11A

From Leeds Infirmary Street, Stand C via City Square, Quebec Street, East Parade, Calverley Street, Great George Street, temporary bus stop B, Merrion Street, temporary bus stop F , New Briggate, North Street, A64(M), York Road to resume normal route at York Rd Pontefract Lane, bus stop.

From Cross Gates via normal route to Leeds Infirmary Street.

27 (replacing 97)

From Bishopgate Street, stop Z1 via City Square, Quebec Street, East Parade, Calverley Street, temporary bus stop A, Great George Street, temporary bus stop C, Woodhouse Lane to resume normal route at bus stop L2.

From Guiseley via normal route to Woodhouse Lane, stop L5 then via Albion Street, stop J4, The Headrow, to Park Row, stop P3.

This service will NOT run from/to Leeds City Bus Station

Also this service will start from Leeds Rail Station Interchange on New Station Street when it reopens during September 2019

28

From Leeds Dock via normal route to East Street then via York Street, Stop F7 , Kirkgate, Vicar Lane, Duncan Street, Boar Lane, Mill Hill, Bishopgate Street, stop Z1, City Square, Quebec Street, King Street, East Parade, Calverley Street temporary bus stop A, Great George Street, temporary bus stop C, Woodhouse Lane to resume normal service at bus stop L2.

This service will NOT run to/from Leeds City Bus Station

Also this service will start from Leeds Rail Station Interchange on New Station Street when it reopens during September 2019

From Adel via normal route to Woodhouse Lane, stop L5 then via Albion Street, stop J4, The Headrow, Park Row, stop P5, Boar Lane, Duncan Street, York Street, stop F3, Crown Point Road, Black Bull Street, Chadwick Street to resume normal route from Leeds Dock, stop A1.

33 34

From Otley/Guiseley via normal route to King Street, stop W4 then via Infirmary Street, Boar Lane, stop T1, Duncan Street, York Street to Leeds City Bus Station.

From Leeds City Bus Station via normal route to Guiseley/Otley.

35

From Greengates via normal route to King Street, stop W4 then via Infirmary Street, Boar Lane, stop T1, Duncan Street, York Street to Leeds City Bus Station.

From Leeds City Bus Station via normal route to Greengates

36

Buses will run as normal in both directions except between 4pm and 5.30pm, when the two routes will run every 20 minutes from Leeds City Bus Station or from Infirmary Street, which will combine to run every 10 minutes from New Briggate towards Harrogate.

Buses will run every 20 minutes from Infirmary Street (stand H) and run non-stop to New Briggate then via theusual routes to Harrogate. Buses won't be able to stop at stop R2 - outside Browns - on The Headrow. If you normally catch you bus outside Browns, you'll need to catch it from New Briggate or Infirmary Street instead.

Buses will also run every 20 minutes from Leeds City Bus Station during the afternoon rush hour, running straight to New Briggate so via a quicker route.

From New Briggate and all stops to Harrogate and Ripon we will generally run to the same timetable as now, up to every 10 minutes.

Some of the buses heading into Leeds between 4pm and 5.30pm will finish at Infirmary Street too, instead of the Leeds City Bus Station. All buses will drop off at Vicar Lane, stop U7 as normal.

42

From Old Farnley via normal route to Wellington Street, stop W2 then via King Street, Infirmary Street, Stand H, City Square, Boar Lane, Duncan Street, Call Lane, New York Street, stop K11, York Street, stop F3 , Eastgate, St Peter’s Street, Regent Street to resume normal route at bus stop Regent St Byron St.

From Fearnville via normal route to Old Farnley

49 First

From Bramley Centre via normal route to Westgate, stop Y2 then via Calverley Street, temporary bus stop A, Great George Street, temporary bus stop C to Merrion Street, New Briggate, Vicar Lane to resume normal route at Vicar Lane, stop M3.

From Monkswood Gate via normal route to Bramley Centre.

50 50A

From Horsforth via normal route to Westgate, stop Y2 then via Calverley Street temporary bus stop A, Great George Street, temporary bus stop C to Merrion Street, New Briggate, Vicar Lane to resume normal route at Vicar Lane, bus stop M3.

From Seacroft via normal route to Horsforth The Green.

51 52

These services are not affected by The Headrow Scheme and will operate normal route.

54

From Leeds Park Row, stop P3 via City Square, Aire Street and normal route to Morley Queen Street.

From Morley via normal route to Whitehall Road S14 then via Thirsk Row, Wellington Street, King Street, East Parade, South Parade to Park Row, stop P3.

This service will NOT stop on Vicar Lane or The Headrow

55 55C

From Leeds Park Row, stop P3 via normal route to Parkwood/Cottingley

Towards Leeds City Centre via normal route to Whitehall Road, stop S14 then via Thirsk Row, Wellington Street, King Street, East Parade, South Parade to Leeds Park Row, stop P3.

These services will NOT stop on Vicar Lane or The Headrow

56 X56

From Moor Grange via normal route to Woodhouse Lane, stop L5 then via Merrion Street, New Briggate to resume normal route on Vicar Lane, stop M2.

56 route - From Whinmoor via normal route to Moor Grange.

X56 route - From Whinmoor via normal route to Eastgate.

60

From Keighley via normal route to King Street, stop W4 then via Infirmary Street, City Square, Boar Lane (alighting only at stop T1), Duncan Street, Call Lane, New York Street (alighting only at stop K11), York Street to Leeds City Bus Station.

From Leeds City Bus Station via normal route to Keighley Bus Station.

65

From Gildersome via normal route to Whitehall Road, stop S14 (45013263) then via Thirsk Row, Wellington Street, King Street, East Parade, South Parade to Park Row.

From Leeds Park Row, stop P3 (45010702) via normal route to Gildersome.

This service will NOT stop on The Headrow or Duncan Street

72

From Bradford Interchange via normal route to Wellington Road (A58) then via West Street, Park Lane, Westgate, stop Y1, Great George Street, temporary stand B to terminate on Merrion Street at temporary bus stop D.

From Leeds Merrion Street temporary stop D via New Briggate, Vicar Lane, The Headrow, stop H8 then via normal route to Bradford Interchange.

This service will NOT run to/from Leeds City Bus Station

75

From Leeds Park Row, stop P3 via normal route to Middleton St Georges Road.

From Middleton St Georges Road via normal route to Whitehall Road, stop S14 then via Thirsk Row, Wellington Street, King Street, East Parade, South Parade to Leeds Park Row, stop P3.

This service will NOT stop on The Headrow or Vicar Lane

97

This service will be renumbered service 27 from 1 September.

200 201 201A

From Leeds City Bus Station via Duke Street, Kirkgate, New Market Street, Duncan Street, Boar Lane, stop T7 then via normal route to Cleckheaton.

Towards Leeds City Bus Station via normal route to Boar Lane, stop T2 then via Duncan Street, Call Lane, stop K5 , New York Street, York Street to Leeds City Bus Station Stand.

202 203

From Leeds City Bus Station via St Peter's Street, Kirkgate, New Market Street, Duncan Street, Boar Lane, stop T7 then via normal route to Huddersfield.

From Huddersfield via normal route to Boar Lane, stop T2 then via Duncan Street, Call Lane, stop K5, New York Street, York Street to Leeds City Bus Station.

229 254 255

From Leeds City Bus Station via St Peter's Street, Kirkgate, New Market Street, Duncan Street, Boar Lane, stop T7 then via normal route to Huddersfield.

Towards Leeds City Bus Station via normal route to Boar Lane, stop T2 then via Duncan Street, Call Lane, stop K5, New York Street, York Street to Leeds City Bus Station

508

From Halifax Bus Station via normal route to King Street, stop W4 then via Infirmary Street, Boar Lane, stop T1, Duncan Street, York Street to Leeds City Bus Station.

From Leeds City Bus Station via normal route to Halifax Bus Station.

757

Service 757 will operate normal route.

781

From Leeds Infirmary Street, Stand H via City Square, Quebec Street, East Parade, Calverley Street, temporary bus stop A, Great George Street, temporary stop C, Merrion Street, New Briggate, North Street to resume normal route at North Street Byron Street.

From Otley via normal route to Leeds Park Row.

N9

Service N9 towards Cleckheaton will start from York Street, stop F5 and go via Kirkgate, New Market Street, Duncan Street to Boar Lane, stop T7.

X6

From Bradford Interchange via normal route to Wellington Road (A58) then via West Street, Park Lane, Westgate, stop Y1, Calverley Street, Great George Street, temporary bus stop B to terminate on Merrion Street at temporary bus stop D.

From Leeds Merrion Street temporary stop D via Briggate, Vicar Lane, The Headrow, stop H8 then via normal route to Bradford Interchange

This service will NOT run to/from Leeds City Bus Station.

X11

From Bradford Interchange via normal route to Wellington Road (A58) then via Wellington Street, King Street to terminate on Infirmary Street at Stand H.

From Infirmary Street, Stand H via City Square, Wellington Street, stops W1 then via normal route to Bradford Interchange.

This service will NOT run to/from Leeds City Bus Station

X26 X27

From Leeds Infirmary Street, Stand D then via City Square, Quebec Street, East Parade, Calverley Street, Great George Street, temporary bus stop B, Merrion Street, temporary bus stop F, New Briggate, North Street, A64M New York Road, A64 York Road to resume normal route at bus stop York Road Dawlish Row.

From Thorpe Park/Garforth via normal route to Leeds Infirmary Street.

X84 X85

Towards Leeds City Centre via normal route to Woodhouse Lane, stop L5 then via Merrion Street, temporary bus stop E, New Briggate, Vicar Lane, The Headrow, stop H10 to terminate at Albion Street at bus stop J3.

From Leeds Albion Street J3 via normal route to Otley/Ilkley/Skipton.

These services will NOT run to/from Leeds City Bus Station

X98 X99

From Deighton Bar/Wetherby via normal route to North Street Byron Street then via Vicar Lane, The Headrow, stop H5 to terminate at New Briggate, stop N4.

From Leeds New Briggate, stop N4 via North Street, New York Road, Regent Street Byron Street then via normal route to Wetherby/Deighton Bar.

These services are NOT stopping at Leeds Infirmary Street or Eastgate towards Wetherby