Leeds news you can trust since 1890
BREAKING
Coronation Street and Doctors star dead at 75 after cancer battle
Comedian Hardeep Singh Kohli arrested over sexual offences
British Museum stabbing: Man injured and another arrested
Simon Jordan reveals prostate cancer diagnosis in powerful message
DJ Casper - creator of 2000s dance classic Cha Cha Slide - dead at 58
Sandra Bullock's longtime partner dead at 57 after secret ALS battle

Northern trains: Leeds rail operator launches new real-time WhatsApp service for updates

Northern customers can now get live train information on the go with a new phone service.

Dennis Morton
By Dennis Morton
Published 10th Aug 2023, 04:45 BST

The train operator’s new automated WhatsApp chat function will simplify the process of getting live train updates on the go, aiming to make commuting more convenient and stress-free, especially in the event of disruptions to services.

Passengers will be able to ask for live train times for a single leg of their journey and any associated disruption information directly from their phone, as well as receive contact details for connections by local taxi companies at their destination station.

The new service will provide passengers with live updates directly on their phones. Picture by NorternThe new service will provide passengers with live updates directly on their phones. Picture by Nortern
The new service will provide passengers with live updates directly on their phones. Picture by Nortern
Hide Ad
Hide Ad

The WhatsApp chat bot will also link to information on Northern’s website where customers can find answers to any other questions they might have.

Tricia Williams, chief operating officer at Northern said: “We are always looking for new and innovative ways to speak with customers, which is why we are so excited to launch our WhatsApp service. 

“It is an easy and instant way for customers to receive and find information about our services and any disruption that may take place while they are travelling with us.”  

To use the new WhatsApp chat service, simply send a message to 07870 606060.

Related topics:PassengersWhatsAppTrainsLeedsDisruptions