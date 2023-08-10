Northern customers can now get live train information on the go with a new phone service.

The train operator’s new automated WhatsApp chat function will simplify the process of getting live train updates on the go, aiming to make commuting more convenient and stress-free, especially in the event of disruptions to services.

Passengers will be able to ask for live train times for a single leg of their journey and any associated disruption information directly from their phone, as well as receive contact details for connections by local taxi companies at their destination station.

The new service will provide passengers with live updates directly on their phones. Picture by Nortern

The WhatsApp chat bot will also link to information on Northern’s website where customers can find answers to any other questions they might have.

Tricia Williams, chief operating officer at Northern said: “We are always looking for new and innovative ways to speak with customers, which is why we are so excited to launch our WhatsApp service.

“It is an easy and instant way for customers to receive and find information about our services and any disruption that may take place while they are travelling with us.”