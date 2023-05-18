Northern launch direct train service between Leeds and Chester - here is when the service will operate
The new service starting this weekend will connect Leeds to the Cheshire city every sunday with hourly services
Leeds passengers will now be able to catch a direct train to Chester weekly as part of Northern Railways' new summer timetable. The new service will provide 200 seats in both directions with an hourly service.
Starting this Sunday (May 21), the first service will depart Leeds station at 9.43am and arrive in Chester at 12.08pm. Hourly services will then depart at 43 minutes past until a final departure at 7.44pm, reaching its destination at 10.08pm.
Running from Chester to Leeds, the first service will depart at 9.25am and arrive in Leeds at 11.35am, with hourly services at 25 past until the final departure at 8.25pm, reaching Leeds at 10.38pm.
Tony Baxter, regional director for Northern, said: “We’re pleased to be able to offer this new service, making it easier than ever for the people of West Yorkshire to visit the historic city of Chester.
“With more than 2,700 seats available in each direction, we hope this service proves popular with day trippers, who can leave the car on the drive and let the train take the strain.”
A spokesperson for Visit Cheshire said: “We are delighted to see the improvements in connectivity between these two great cities and the wider region. We look forward to welcoming more visitors from the Yorkshire region to enjoy the best that Chester and Chester has to offer.”