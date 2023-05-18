Leeds passengers will now be able to catch a direct train to Chester weekly as part of Northern Railways' new summer timetable. The new service will provide 200 seats in both directions with an hourly service.

Starting this Sunday (May 21), the first service will depart Leeds station at 9.43am and arrive in Chester at 12.08pm. Hourly services will then depart at 43 minutes past until a final departure at 7.44pm, reaching its destination at 10.08pm.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Running from Chester to Leeds, the first service will depart at 9.25am and arrive in Leeds at 11.35am, with hourly services at 25 past until the final departure at 8.25pm, reaching Leeds at 10.38pm.

Tony Baxter, regional director for Northern, said: “We’re pleased to be able to offer this new service, making it easier than ever for the people of West Yorkshire to visit the historic city of Chester.

“With more than 2,700 seats available in each direction, we hope this service proves popular with day trippers, who can leave the car on the drive and let the train take the strain.”

Northern will begin rolling out its new service between Leeds and Chester on Sunday (May 21)