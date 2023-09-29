Northern issue important warning to train passengers as ASLEF members walk out on strike and action short of strike
Northern Railway has advised train passengers in Leeds and across the north of England that services will be brought to a compete halt for two days.
The train operator has published a travel advice calendar for Friday, September 29 to Sunday, October 8, during which ASLEF members, consisting mostly of train drivers, will take industrial action.
The union will walk out on strike action on Saturday, September 30, during which there will be no Northern services running at all. Additional disruption is also expected from Monday October 2 to Friday October 6 the following week due to action short of strike.
All services will also be cancelled during the ASLEF strike on Wednesday, October 3, causing major disruption to midweek travel.
The operator is advising anyone planning to travel via rail throughout the week to check the Northern website for the latest strike updates.
Tricia Williams, chief operating officer at Northern, said: “We apologise in advance for the significant disruption and inconvenience this action by ASLEF will cause to our customers.
"We hope to see a resolution to this issue in the near future and an end to the disruption these strikes cause."